College Basketball Invitational Glance

|First Round
|Tuesday, March 19
Utah Valley 92, CS Northridge 84
West Virginia 77, Grand Canyon 63
Coastal Carolina 81, Howard 72
Stony Brook (24-8) at South Florida (19-13), 7 p.m.
Longwood 90, Southern Mississippi 68
Central Michigan (23-11) at DePaul (15-15), 8 p.m.
Brown 83, UAB 78
Loyola Marymount (20-11) at Cal Baptist (16-14), 10 p.m.
|Quarterfinals
|Monday, March 25
West Virginia (15-20) vs. Coastal Carolina (16-16), TBA
Stony Brook-South Florida winner vs. Utah Valley (24-9), TBA
Central Michigan-DePaul winner vs. Longwood (16-17), TBA
Loyola Marymount-Cal Baptist winner vs. Brown (20-11), TBA
|Semifinals
|Wednesday, March 21
TBD teams reseeded
TBD teams reseeded
|Championship Series
|(Best-of-3)
|Monday, April 1
TBD
TBD
TBD, if necessary
