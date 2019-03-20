College Basketball Invitational Glance

All Times EDT First Round Tuesday, March 19

Utah Valley 92, CS Northridge 84

Wednesday, March 20

West Virginia 77, Grand Canyon 63

Coastal Carolina 81, Howard 72

Stony Brook (24-8) at South Florida (19-13), 7 p.m.

Longwood 90, Southern Mississippi 68

Central Michigan (23-11) at DePaul (15-15), 8 p.m.

Brown 83, UAB 78

Loyola Marymount (20-11) at Cal Baptist (16-14), 10 p.m.

Quarterfinals Monday, March 25

West Virginia (15-20) vs. Coastal Carolina (16-16), TBA

Stony Brook-South Florida winner vs. Utah Valley (24-9), TBA

Central Michigan-DePaul winner vs. Longwood (16-17), TBA

Loyola Marymount-Cal Baptist winner vs. Brown (20-11), TBA

Semifinals Wednesday, March 21

TBD teams reseeded

Thursday, March 22

TBD teams reseeded

Championship Series (Best-of-3) Monday, April 1

TBD

Wednesday, April 3

TBD

Friday, April 5

TBD, if necessary

