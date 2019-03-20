College Basketball Invitational Glance

|All Times EDT
|First Round
|Tuesday, March 19
Utah Valley 92, CS Northridge 84
West Virginia 77, Grand Canyon 63
Coastal Carolina 81, Howard 72
South Florida 82, Stony Brook 79, OT
Longwood 90, Southern Mississippi 68
Central Michigan (23-11) at DePaul (15-15), 8 p.m.
Brown 83, UAB 78
Loyola Marymount (20-11) at Cal Baptist (16-14), 10 p.m.
|Quarterfinals
|Monday, March 25
West Virginia (15-20) vs. Coastal Carolina (16-16), TBA
South Florida (20-13) vs. Utah Valley (24-9), TBA
Central Michigan-DePaul winner vs. Longwood (16-17), TBA
Loyola Marymount-Cal Baptist winner vs. Brown (20-11), TBA
|Semifinals
|Wednesday, March 21
TBD teams reseeded
TBD teams reseeded
|Championship Series
|(Best-of-3)
|Monday, April 1
TBD
TBD
TBD, if necessary
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.