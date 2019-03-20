Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
College Basketball Invitational Glance

March 20, 2019
 
All Times EDT
First Round
Tuesday, March 19

Utah Valley 92, CS Northridge 84

Wednesday, March 20

West Virginia 77, Grand Canyon 63

Coastal Carolina 81, Howard 72

South Florida 82, Stony Brook 79, OT

Longwood 90, Southern Mississippi 68

Central Michigan (23-11) at DePaul (15-15), 8 p.m.

Brown 83, UAB 78

Loyola Marymount (20-11) at Cal Baptist (16-14), 10 p.m.

Quarterfinals
Monday, March 25

West Virginia (15-20) vs. Coastal Carolina (16-16), TBA

South Florida (20-13) vs. Utah Valley (24-9), TBA

Central Michigan-DePaul winner vs. Longwood (16-17), TBA

Loyola Marymount-Cal Baptist winner vs. Brown (20-11), TBA

Semifinals
Wednesday, March 21

TBD teams reseeded

Thursday, March 22

TBD teams reseeded

Championship Series
(Best-of-3)
Monday, April 1

TBD

Wednesday, April 3

TBD

Friday, April 5

TBD, if necessary

