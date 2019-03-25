College Basketball Invitational Glance

All Times EDT First Round Tuesday, March 19

Utah Valley 92, CS Northridge 84

Wednesday, March 20

West Virginia 77, Grand Canyon 63

Coastal Carolina 81, Howard 72

South Florida 82, Stony Brook 79, OT

Longwood 90, Southern Mississippi 68

DePaul 100, Central Michigan 86

Brown 83, UAB 78

Loyola Marymount 56, Cal Baptist 55

Quarterfinals Monday, March 25

Coastal Carolina 109, West Virginia 91

South Florida 66, Utah Valley 57

DePaul 97, Longwood 89

Loyola Marymount 81, Brown 63

Semifinals

Wednesday, March 27

TBD teams reseeded

Thursday, March 28

TBD teams reseeded

Championship Series (Best-of-3) Monday, April 1

TBD

Wednesday, April 3

TBD

Friday, April 5

TBD, if necessary

