By The Associated Press

Sunday, Mar. 17 EAST

Saint Louis 55, St. Bonaventure 53

Yale 97, Harvard 85

SOUTH

Auburn 84, Tennessee 64

Georgia St. 73, Texas-Arlington 64

MIDWEST

Michigan St. 65, Michigan 60

SOUTHWEST

Cincinnati 69, Houston 57

FAR WEST

UC Irvine 92, Cal St.-Fullerton 64

___

