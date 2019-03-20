Tuesday, Mar. 19 EAST

Arkansas 84, Providence 72

Robert Morris 98, Cornell 89, OT

SOUTH

Belmont 81, Temple 70

Clemson 75, Wright St. 69

Lipscomb 89, Davidson 81

Marshall 78, IUPUI 73

Memphis 74, San Diego 60

NC State 84, Hofstra 78

UNC-Greensboro 84, Campbell 69

MIDWEST

Creighton 70, Loyola of Chicago 61

Indiana 89, St. Francis (Pa.) 72

SOUTHWEST

Fairleigh Dickinson 82, Prairie View 76

Texas 79, S. Dakota St. 73

FAR WEST

Utah Valley 92, CS Northridge 84

