By The Associated Press

Saturday, Mar. 2 EAST

American U. 86, Holy Cross 66

Binghamton 83, Maine 60

Bucknell 62, Army 61

Colgate 76, Lafayette 70

Advertisement

Fairleigh Dickinson 70, CCSU 58

Navy 79, Boston U. 74

SOUTH

Davidson 77, Fordham 52

Florida St. 78, NC State 73

Georgia St. 83, UALR 70

LSU 74, Alabama 69

Syracuse 79, Wake Forest 54

VMI 81, The Citadel 78

MIDWEST

Indiana 63, Michigan St. 62

SOUTHWEST

Kansas 72, Oklahoma St. 67

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.