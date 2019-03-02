Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

College Basketball Scores

March 2, 2019 4:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Saturday, Mar. 2
EAST

American U. 86, Holy Cross 66

Binghamton 83, Maine 60

Bucknell 62, Army 61

Colgate 76, Lafayette 70

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Elon 86, Towson 66

Fairleigh Dickinson 70, CCSU 58

Navy 79, Boston U. 74

UMBC 56, New Hampshire 53

SOUTH

Campbell 64, Radford 62

Davidson 77, Fordham 52

Florida St. 78, NC State 73

Furman 71, Chattanooga 50

Georgia St. 83, UALR 70

LSU 74, Alabama 69

Syracuse 79, Wake Forest 54

VMI 81, The Citadel 78

Virginia 73, Pittsburgh 49

Wofford 85, Samford 64

MIDWEST

Indiana 63, Michigan St. 62

Indiana St. 71, N. Iowa 54

N. Kentucky 86, Green Bay 82

Ohio 73, Akron 49

Purdue 86, Ohio St. 51

S. Illinois 72, Illinois St. 63

Wisconsin 61, Penn St. 57

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 74, Mississippi 73

Kansas 72, Oklahoma St. 67

Texas 86, Iowa St. 69

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.