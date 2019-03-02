American U. 86, Holy Cross 66
Binghamton 83, Maine 60
Bucknell 62, Army 61
Colgate 76, Lafayette 70
Elon 86, Towson 66
Fairleigh Dickinson 70, CCSU 58
Navy 79, Boston U. 74
UMBC 56, New Hampshire 53
Campbell 64, Radford 62
Davidson 77, Fordham 52
Florida St. 78, NC State 73
Furman 71, Chattanooga 50
Georgia St. 83, UALR 70
LSU 74, Alabama 69
Syracuse 79, Wake Forest 54
VMI 81, The Citadel 78
Virginia 73, Pittsburgh 49
Wofford 85, Samford 64
Indiana 63, Michigan St. 62
Indiana St. 71, N. Iowa 54
N. Kentucky 86, Green Bay 82
Ohio 73, Akron 49
Purdue 86, Ohio St. 51
S. Illinois 72, Illinois St. 63
Wisconsin 61, Penn St. 57
Arkansas 74, Mississippi 73
Kansas 72, Oklahoma St. 67
Texas 86, Iowa St. 69
