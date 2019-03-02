Saturday, Mar. 2 EAST

American U. 86, Holy Cross 66

Binghamton 83, Maine 60

Bucknell 62, Army 61

Colgate 76, Lafayette 70

Elon 86, Towson 66

Fairleigh Dickinson 70, CCSU 58

Navy 79, Boston U. 74

UMBC 56, New Hampshire 53

SOUTH

Campbell 64, Radford 62

Davidson 77, Fordham 52

Florida St. 78, NC State 73

Furman 71, Chattanooga 50

Georgia St. 83, UALR 70

LSU 74, Alabama 69

Syracuse 79, Wake Forest 54

VMI 81, The Citadel 78

Virginia 73, Pittsburgh 49

Wofford 85, Samford 64

MIDWEST

Indiana 63, Michigan St. 62

Indiana St. 71, N. Iowa 54

N. Kentucky 86, Green Bay 82

Ohio 73, Akron 49

Purdue 86, Ohio St. 51

S. Illinois 72, Illinois St. 63

Wisconsin 61, Penn St. 57

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 74, Mississippi 73

Kansas 72, Oklahoma St. 67

Texas 86, Iowa St. 69

