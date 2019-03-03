Listen Live Sports

College Basketball Scores

March 3, 2019 5:01 pm
 
Sunday, Mar. 3
EAST

Manhattan 62, Quinnipiac 58

Rider 75, Marist 64

Siena 72, Niagara 65, OT

St. Peter’s 62, Fairfield 52

Temple 80, Tulane 69

UConn 60, South Florida 58

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 90, Louisiana-Lafayette 80

Charlotte 68, UTEP 58

FIU 83, Louisiana Tech 76

Louisville 75, Notre Dame 61

W. Kentucky 76, Southern Miss. 71

MIDWEST

DePaul 92, St. John’s 83

SOUTHWEST

Rice 67, Middle Tennessee 61

UTSA 76, UAB 70

Wichita St. 67, SMU 55

FAR WEST

CS Northridge 84, Hawaii 73

___

