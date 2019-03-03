Sunday, Mar. 3 EAST

Manhattan 62, Quinnipiac 58

Rider 75, Marist 64

Siena 72, Niagara 65, OT

St. Peter’s 62, Fairfield 52

Advertisement

Temple 80, Tulane 69

UConn 60, South Florida 58

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 90, Louisiana-Lafayette 80

Charlotte 68, UTEP 58

FIU 83, Louisiana Tech 76

Louisville 75, Notre Dame 61

Michigan 69, Maryland 62

W. Kentucky 76, Southern Miss. 71

MIDWEST

Creighton 66, Marquette 60

DePaul 92, St. John’s 83

SOUTHWEST

Marshall 85, North Texas 82

Rice 67, Middle Tennessee 61

Tulsa 91, East Carolina 78

UTSA 76, UAB 70

Wichita St. 67, SMU 55

FAR WEST

CS Northridge 84, Hawaii 73

Washington 62, Stanford 61

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.