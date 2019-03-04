Monday, Mar. 4 EAST

Md.-Eastern Shore 78, Morgan St. 73

Norfolk St. 74, Delaware St. 66

Virginia 79, Syracuse 53

SOUTH

Grambling St. 77, MVSU 75

Liberty 72, Jacksonville 58

Lipscomb 86, Kennesaw St. 71

NJIT 83, Florida Gulf Coast 78

North Florida 76, North Alabama 66

Texas Southern 66, Alabama A&M 61

SOUTHWEST

Jackson St. 57, Ark.-Pine Bluff 56

Kansas St. 64, TCU 52

FAR WEST

Idaho St. 78, Weber St. 74

Montana 66, N. Arizona 64

Montana St. 90, S. Utah 83

