Md.-Eastern Shore 78, Morgan St. 73
Norfolk St. 74, Delaware St. 66
Virginia 79, Syracuse 53
Grambling St. 77, MVSU 75
Liberty 72, Jacksonville 58
Lipscomb 86, Kennesaw St. 71
NJIT 83, Florida Gulf Coast 78
North Florida 76, North Alabama 66
Texas Southern 66, Alabama A&M 61
Jackson St. 57, Ark.-Pine Bluff 56
Kansas St. 64, TCU 52
Idaho St. 78, Weber St. 74
Montana 66, N. Arizona 64
Montana St. 90, S. Utah 83
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.