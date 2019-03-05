Albany (NY) 73, Binghamton 58
Boston U. 71, Loyola (Md.) 63
Holy Cross 79, Lafayette 74
New Hampshire 60, Maine 53
North Carolina 79, Boston College 66
Rhode Island 86, Saint Joseph’s 85, OT
Stony Brook 68, Hartford 63
Vermont 74, Mass.-Lowell 57
Charleston Southern 71, SC-Upstate 52
Duke 71, Wake Forest 70
Florida St. 73, Virginia Tech 64, OT
Hampton 77, Longwood 71
Presbyterian 106, UNC-Asheville 59
VCU 71, George Mason 36
Akron 91, Bowling Green 67
Buffalo 82, Ohio 79
Butler 71, Xavier 66
E. Michigan 68, Ball St. 61
Kent St. 75, Miami (Ohio) 66
Michigan St. 91, Nebraska 76
N. Illinois 89, Cent. Michigan 86
Toledo 76, W. Michigan 57
Wright St. 71, IUPUI 56
Abilene Christian 72, Stephen F. Austin 58
South Carolina 71, Texas A&M 54
