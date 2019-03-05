Tuesday, Mar. 5 EAST

Albany (NY) 73, Binghamton 58

Boston U. 71, Loyola (Md.) 63

Holy Cross 79, Lafayette 74

New Hampshire 60, Maine 53

North Carolina 79, Boston College 66

Rhode Island 86, Saint Joseph’s 85, OT

Stony Brook 68, Hartford 63

Vermont 74, Mass.-Lowell 57

SOUTH

Charleston Southern 71, SC-Upstate 52

Duke 71, Wake Forest 70

Florida St. 73, Virginia Tech 64, OT

Hampton 77, Longwood 71

Presbyterian 106, UNC-Asheville 59

VCU 71, George Mason 36

MIDWEST

Akron 91, Bowling Green 67

Buffalo 82, Ohio 79

Butler 71, Xavier 66

E. Michigan 68, Ball St. 61

Kent St. 75, Miami (Ohio) 66

Michigan St. 91, Nebraska 76

N. Illinois 89, Cent. Michigan 86

Toledo 76, W. Michigan 57

Wright St. 71, IUPUI 56

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 72, Stephen F. Austin 58

South Carolina 71, Texas A&M 54

___

