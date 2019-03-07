Thursday, Mar. 7 EAST

Bucknell 77, Holy Cross 65

Colgate 81, Boston U. 69

Lehigh 75, Army 70

Manhattan 57, Fairfield 53

Md.-Eastern Shore 70, Delaware St. 64

Navy 60, American U. 56

St. Peter’s 71, Marist 68, OT

Temple 78, UConn 71

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 72, Troy 64

Austin Peay 95, Morehead St. 81

Campbell 86, Hampton 77

Charleston Southern 77, Winthrop 63

Coastal Carolina 92, South Alabama 70

Florida A&M 64, Bethune-Cookman 56

Liberty 71, North Florida 63

Lipscomb 78, NJIT 55

NC A&T 74, NC Central 52

Radford 84, Presbyterian 76

UCF 58, Cincinnati 55

MIDWEST

Valparaiso 77, Indiana St. 55

Wisconsin 65, Iowa 45

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 73, Louisiana-Monroe 72

Louisiana-Lafayette 77, UALR 72

