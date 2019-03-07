Bucknell 77, Holy Cross 65
Colgate 81, Boston U. 69
Lehigh 75, Army 70
Manhattan 57, Fairfield 53
Md.-Eastern Shore 70, Delaware St. 64
Navy 60, American U. 56
St. Peter’s 71, Marist 68, OT
Temple 78, UConn 71
Appalachian St. 72, Troy 64
Austin Peay 95, Morehead St. 81
Campbell 86, Hampton 77
Charleston Southern 77, Winthrop 63
Coastal Carolina 92, South Alabama 70
Florida A&M 64, Bethune-Cookman 56
Liberty 71, North Florida 63
Lipscomb 78, NJIT 55
NC A&T 74, NC Central 52
Radford 84, Presbyterian 76
UCF 58, Cincinnati 55
Valparaiso 77, Indiana St. 55
Wisconsin 65, Iowa 45
Arkansas St. 73, Louisiana-Monroe 72
Louisiana-Lafayette 77, UALR 72
___
