Thursday, Mar. 7 EAST

Bucknell 77, Holy Cross 65

Colgate 81, Boston U. 69

Lehigh 75, Army 70

Manhattan 57, Fairfield 53

Md.-Eastern Shore 70, Delaware St. 64

Monmouth (NJ) 76, Niagara 72

Navy 60, American U. 56

St. Peter’s 71, Marist 68, OT

Temple 78, UConn 71

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 72, Troy 64

Austin Peay 95, Morehead St. 81

Campbell 86, Hampton 77

Charleston Southern 77, Winthrop 63

Coastal Carolina 92, South Alabama 70

Coppin St. 83, Morgan St. 69

Florida A&M 64, Bethune-Cookman 56

Gardner-Webb 75, High Point 69

Grambling St. 93, Alabama St. 66

Howard 98, Norfolk St. 95

Jackson St. 66, Alabama A&M 47

Jacksonville St. 88, UT Martin 81

Liberty 71, North Florida 63

Lipscomb 78, NJIT 55

NC A&T 74, NC Central 52

Radford 84, Presbyterian 76

Savannah St. 90, SC State 87

UCF 58, Cincinnati 55

MIDWEST

California Baptist 82, Rio Grande 79, OT

Illinois St. 65, Evansville 60

Indiana 92, Illinois 74

Valparaiso 77, Indiana St. 55

Wisconsin 65, Iowa 45

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 73, Louisiana-Monroe 72

Houston 90, SMU 79

Louisiana-Lafayette 77, UALR 72

Prairie View 73, Southern U. 55

Texas Southern 99, Alcorn St. 72

FAR WEST

California 64, Stanford 59

Colorado 93, UCLA 68

E. Washington 91, Idaho St. 62

Hawaii 76, UC Davis 69

N. Colorado 70, S. Utah 53

Pepperdine 61, Pacific 53

Portland St. 81, Montana 69

Sacramento St. 70, Montana St. 67

San Diego 67, Portland 47

Seattle 63, CS Bakersfield 57, OT

UC Irvine 110, Cal Poly 72

UC Santa Barbara 76, CS Northridge 74

Utah 83, Southern Cal 74

Utah Valley 82, Grand Canyon 70

Weber St. 93, Idaho 59

