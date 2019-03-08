Friday, Mar. 8 EAST

Brown 67, Princeton 63

Buffalo 84, Bowling Green 73

Columbia 70, Dartmouth 66

Cornell 72, Harvard 59

Iona 73, St. Peter’s 71

Penn 77, Yale 66

SOUTH

Belmont 83, Austin Peay 67

Gardner-Webb 79, Campbell 74

Maryland 69, Minnesota 60

Radford 63, Charleston Southern 54

Samford 100, The Citadel 71

VMI 96, W. Carolina 83

Virginia Tech 84, Miami 70

MIDWEST

Bradley 61, Missouri St. 58

Cent. Michigan 82, W. Michigan 75

Drake 78, Illinois St. 62

Kent St. 68, Akron 65

Loyola of Chicago 67, Valparaiso 54

N. Illinois 64, Ball St. 57

Ohio 66, Miami (Ohio) 57

Toledo 64, E. Michigan 58

