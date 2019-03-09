Brown 67, Princeton 63
Buffalo 84, Bowling Green 73
Canisius 69, Manhattan 65, OT
Columbia 70, Dartmouth 66
Cornell 72, Harvard 59
Iona 73, St. Peter’s 71
Penn 77, Yale 66
Belmont 83, Austin Peay 67
Gardner-Webb 79, Campbell 74
Maryland 69, Minnesota 60
Murray St. 76, Jacksonville St. 74
Radford 63, Charleston Southern 54
Samford 100, The Citadel 71
VCU 75, Saint Joseph’s 63
VMI 96, W. Carolina 83
Virginia Tech 84, Miami 70
Bradley 61, Missouri St. 58
Cent. Michigan 82, W. Michigan 75
Drake 78, Illinois St. 62
Kent St. 68, Akron 65
Loyola of Chicago 67, Valparaiso 54
N. Illinois 64, Ball St. 57
N. Iowa 61, S. Illinois 58
Ohio 66, Miami (Ohio) 57
Toledo 64, E. Michigan 58
Pepperdine 68, Loyola Marymount 65
San Diego 62, Santa Clara 45
