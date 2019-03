By The Associated Press

Saturday, Mar. 9 EAST

Fairleigh Dickinson 66, Robert Morris 62

Pittsburgh 56, Notre Dame 53

Providence 83, Butler 70

Seton Hall 79, Villanova 75

St. Bonaventure 66, Saint Louis 57

SOUTH

Auburn 84, Tennessee 80

Clemson 67, Syracuse 55

Florida St. 65, Wake Forest 57

Marshall 76, FAU 61

Wofford 99, VMI 72

SOUTHWEST

TCU 69, Texas 56

