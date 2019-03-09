Fairleigh Dickinson 66, Robert Morris 62
George Mason 81, George Washington 65
Hartford 78, Mass.-Lowell 70
La Salle 72, Fordham 57
NC State 73, Boston College 47
Pittsburgh 56, Notre Dame 53
Providence 83, Butler 70
Rhode Island 94, UMass 75
Seton Hall 79, Villanova 75
St. Bonaventure 66, Saint Louis 57
St. Francis (Pa.) 72, LIU Brooklyn 64
Temple 67, UCF 62
UMBC 62, Albany (NY) 54
Auburn 84, Tennessee 80
Cent. Arkansas 70, Northwestern St. 63
Clemson 67, Syracuse 55
ETSU 68, Chattanooga 64
Florida St. 65, Wake Forest 57
James Madison 74, Towson 73
Kentucky 66, Florida 57
Marshall 76, FAU 61
Mississippi St. 92, Texas A&M 81
Nicholls 69, SE Louisiana 63
South Alabama 78, Appalachian St. 71
South Carolina 66, Georgia 46
Southern Miss. 81, UTSA 48
Troy 74, Coastal Carolina 67
UAB 64, Old Dominion 50
Virginia 73, Louisville 68
Wofford 99, VMI 72
Bradley 53, Loyola of Chicago 51
Georgetown 86, Marquette 84
Kansas 78, Baylor 70
Mississippi 73, Missouri 68
Purdue 70, Northwestern 57
Texas Tech 80, Iowa St. 73
UMKC 76, Chicago St. 61
Xavier 81, St. John’s 68
Abilene Christian 81, Incarnate Word 51
Louisiana-Monroe 79, UALR 62
Oklahoma St. 85, West Virginia 77
TCU 69, Texas 56
Texas-Arlington 81, Texas State 73
Arizona St. 72, Arizona 64
Oregon St. 85, Washington St. 77
Seattle 83, Grand Canyon 76, OT
UNLV 65, Colorado St. 60
___
