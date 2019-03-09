Saturday, Mar. 9 EAST

Fairleigh Dickinson 66, Robert Morris 62

George Mason 81, George Washington 65

Hartford 78, Mass.-Lowell 70

La Salle 72, Fordham 57

Advertisement

NC State 73, Boston College 47

Pittsburgh 56, Notre Dame 53

Providence 83, Butler 70

Rhode Island 94, UMass 75

Seton Hall 79, Villanova 75

St. Bonaventure 66, Saint Louis 57

St. Francis (Pa.) 72, LIU Brooklyn 64

Temple 67, UCF 62

UMBC 62, Albany (NY) 54

SOUTH

Auburn 84, Tennessee 80

Cent. Arkansas 70, Northwestern St. 63

Clemson 67, Syracuse 55

ETSU 68, Chattanooga 64

Florida St. 65, Wake Forest 57

James Madison 74, Towson 73

Kentucky 66, Florida 57

Marshall 76, FAU 61

Mississippi St. 92, Texas A&M 81

Nicholls 69, SE Louisiana 63

South Alabama 78, Appalachian St. 71

South Carolina 66, Georgia 46

Southern Miss. 81, UTSA 48

Troy 74, Coastal Carolina 67

UAB 64, Old Dominion 50

Virginia 73, Louisville 68

Wofford 99, VMI 72

MIDWEST

Bradley 53, Loyola of Chicago 51

Georgetown 86, Marquette 84

Kansas 78, Baylor 70

Mississippi 73, Missouri 68

Purdue 70, Northwestern 57

Texas Tech 80, Iowa St. 73

UMKC 76, Chicago St. 61

Xavier 81, St. John’s 68

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 81, Incarnate Word 51

Louisiana-Monroe 79, UALR 62

Oklahoma St. 85, West Virginia 77

TCU 69, Texas 56

Texas-Arlington 81, Texas State 73

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 72, Arizona 64

Oregon St. 85, Washington St. 77

Seattle 83, Grand Canyon 76, OT

UNLV 65, Colorado St. 60

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.