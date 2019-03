By The Associated Press

Sunday, Mar. 10 EAST

Colgate 80, Navy 70

Hofstra 76, James Madison 67

Penn St. 72, Illinois 56

SOUTH

Gardner-Webb 76, Radford 65

Advertisement

MIDWEST

Houston 85, Cincinnati 69

Indiana 89, Rutgers 73

FAR WEST

San Diego 80, BYU 57

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.