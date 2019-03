By The Associated Press

Sunday, Mar. 10 EAST

Bucknell 97, Lehigh 75

Colgate 80, Navy 70

Hofstra 76, James Madison 67

Penn St. 72, Illinois 56

SOUTH

Delaware 85, William & Mary 79

Gardner-Webb 76, Radford 65

UConn 82, East Carolina 73

MIDWEST

Bradley 57, N. Iowa 54

Houston 85, Cincinnati 69

Indiana 89, Rutgers 73

Nebraska 93, Iowa 91, OT

FAR WEST

San Diego 80, BYU 57

