Bucknell 97, Lehigh 75
Colgate 80, Navy 70
Hofstra 76, James Madison 67
Iona 73, Siena 57
Northeastern 80, UNC-Wilmington 59
Penn St. 72, Illinois 56
Delaware 85, William & Mary 79
Gardner-Webb 76, Radford 65
Liberty 74, Lipscomb 68
SMU 77, South Florida 71
UConn 82, East Carolina 73
UNC-Greensboro 66, Furman 62
Wofford 81, ETSU 72
Bradley 57, N. Iowa 54
Houston 85, Cincinnati 69
Indiana 89, Rutgers 73
N. Dakota St. 86, Oral Roberts 73
Nebraska 93, Iowa 91, OT
Wisconsin 73, Ohio St. 67, OT
San Diego 80, BYU 57
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.