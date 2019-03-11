Sunday, Mar. 10 EAST

Bucknell 97, Lehigh 75

Colgate 80, Navy 70

Hofstra 76, James Madison 67

Iona 73, Siena 57

Monmouth (NJ) 73, Canisius 59

Northeastern 80, UNC-Wilmington 59

Penn St. 72, Illinois 56

SOUTH

Coll. of Charleston 73, Drexel 61

Delaware 85, William & Mary 79

Gardner-Webb 76, Radford 65

Liberty 74, Lipscomb 68

SMU 77, South Florida 71

UConn 82, East Carolina 73

UNC-Greensboro 66, Furman 62

Wofford 81, ETSU 72

MIDWEST

Bradley 57, N. Iowa 54

Houston 85, Cincinnati 69

Indiana 89, Rutgers 73

N. Dakota St. 86, Oral Roberts 73

Nebraska 93, Iowa 91, OT

Purdue Fort Wayne 96, South Dakota 70

Wisconsin 73, Ohio St. 67, OT

FAR WEST

San Diego 80, BYU 57

