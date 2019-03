By The Associated Press

Monday, Mar. 11 EAST

Hofstra 78, Delaware 74, OT

SOUTH

Delaware St. 71, Savannah St. 67

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan 81, W. Michigan 67

N. Dakota St. 76, W. Illinois 73

