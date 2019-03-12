Monday, Mar. 11 EAST

Hofstra 78, Delaware 74, OT

Iona 81, Monmouth (NJ) 60

Northeastern 70, Coll. of Charleston 67

SOUTH

Delaware St. 71, Savannah St. 67

N. Kentucky 64, Oakland 63

Wofford 70, UNC-Greensboro 58

MIDWEST

Akron 80, Miami (Ohio) 51

Ball St. 61, E. Michigan 43

Cent. Michigan 81, W. Michigan 67

N. Dakota St. 76, W. Illinois 73

N. Illinois 80, Ohio 61

Nebraska-Omaha 61, Purdue Fort Wayne 60

Wright St. 66, Green Bay 54

FAR WEST

Gonzaga 100, Pepperdine 74

