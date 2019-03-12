Fairleigh Dickinson 85, St. Francis (Pa.) 76
Northeastern 82, Hofstra 74
Pittsburgh 80, Boston College 70
SC State 63, Md.-Eastern Shore 54
UMBC 90, Hartford 85, 2OT
Vermont 84, Binghamton 51
Coppin St. 81, Morgan St. 71
Louisiana-Monroe 89, Appalachian St. 80
Miami 79, Wake Forest 71
Notre Dame 78, Georgia Tech 71
South Alabama 75, Arkansas St. 67
N. Dakota St. 73, Nebraska-Omaha 63
N. Kentucky 77, Wright St. 66
Prairie View 86, Alcorn St. 66
Texas Southern 80, Southern U. 70
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 60, Gonzaga 47
