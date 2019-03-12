Tuesday, Mar. 12 EAST

Fairleigh Dickinson 85, St. Francis (Pa.) 76

Northeastern 82, Hofstra 74

Pittsburgh 80, Boston College 70

SC State 63, Md.-Eastern Shore 54

UMBC 90, Hartford 85, 2OT

Vermont 84, Binghamton 51

SOUTH

Coppin St. 81, Morgan St. 71

Louisiana-Monroe 89, Appalachian St. 80

Miami 79, Wake Forest 71

Notre Dame 78, Georgia Tech 71

South Alabama 75, Arkansas St. 67

MIDWEST

N. Dakota St. 73, Nebraska-Omaha 63

N. Kentucky 77, Wright St. 66

SOUTHWEST

Prairie View 86, Alcorn St. 66

Texas Southern 80, Southern U. 70

FAR WEST

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 60, Gonzaga 47

