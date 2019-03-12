Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

College Basketball Scores

March 12, 2019 11:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Tuesday, Mar. 12
EAST

Fairleigh Dickinson 85, St. Francis (Pa.) 76

Northeastern 82, Hofstra 74

Pittsburgh 80, Boston College 70

SC State 63, Md.-Eastern Shore 54

Advertisement

UMBC 90, Hartford 85, 2OT

Vermont 84, Binghamton 51

SOUTH

Coppin St. 81, Morgan St. 71

Louisiana-Monroe 89, Appalachian St. 80

Miami 79, Wake Forest 71

Notre Dame 78, Georgia Tech 71

South Alabama 75, Arkansas St. 67

MIDWEST

N. Dakota St. 73, Nebraska-Omaha 63

N. Kentucky 77, Wright St. 66

SOUTHWEST

Prairie View 86, Alcorn St. 66

Texas Southern 80, Southern U. 70

FAR WEST

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 60, Gonzaga 47

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|20 2019 Climate Leadership Conference
3|21 2019 AFCEA Belvoir Industry Days
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.