Wednesday, Mar. 13 EAST

Colgate 94, Bucknell 80

George Washington 68, UMass 64, OT

Nebraska 68, Rutgers 61

Providence 80, Butler 57

SOUTH

Louisiana Tech 57, FAU 56

Louisville 75, Notre Dame 53

NC State 59, Clemson 58

Norfolk St. 78, SC State 73

Richmond 52, Fordham 50

UAB 70, Middle Tennessee 61

Virginia Tech 71, Miami 56

MIDWEST

Missouri 71, Georgia 61

SOUTHWEST

Lamar 81, Houston Baptist 79

TCU 73, Oklahoma St. 70

FAR WEST

Air Force 87, San Jose St. 56

Boise St. 66, Colorado St. 57

Colorado 56, California 51

Montana St. 75, Idaho 71

New Mexico 78, Wyoming 68

S. Utah 94, Idaho St. 80

Sacramento St. 72, N. Arizona 60

Southern Cal 78, Arizona 65

