Wednesday, Mar. 13 EAST

Colgate 94, Bucknell 80

George Washington 68, UMass 64, OT

Nebraska 68, Rutgers 61

Providence 80, Butler 57

St. John’s 82, DePaul 74

Syracuse 73, Pittsburgh 59

SOUTH

Louisiana Tech 57, FAU 56

Louisville 75, Notre Dame 53

Marshall 82, Rice 65

NC A&T 82, Coppin St. 79, OT

NC State 59, Clemson 58

Norfolk St. 78, SC State 73

North Texas 71, FIU 57

Richmond 52, Fordham 50

UAB 70, Middle Tennessee 61

Virginia Tech 71, Miami 56

MIDWEST

Illinois 74, Northwestern 69, OT

Missouri 71, Georgia 61

SOUTHWEST

Cent. Arkansas 73, Texas A&M-CC 53

Lamar 81, Houston Baptist 79

TCU 73, Oklahoma St. 70

Texas A&M 69, Vanderbilt 52

West Virginia 72, Oklahoma 71

FAR WEST

Air Force 87, San Jose St. 56

Boise St. 66, Colorado St. 57

Colorado 56, California 51

Montana St. 75, Idaho 71

New Mexico 78, Wyoming 68

S. Utah 94, Idaho St. 80

Sacramento St. 72, N. Arizona 60

Southern Cal 78, Arizona 65

UCLA 79, Stanford 72

