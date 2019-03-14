Buffalo 82, Akron 46
Rhode Island 76, La Salle 57
Villanova 73, Providence 62
Auburn 81, Missouri 71
Florida 66, Arkansas 50
Florida St. 65, Virginia Tech 63, OT
George Mason 61, George Washington 57
Memphis 83, Tulane 68
NC Central 75, Delaware St. 57
Nebraska 69, Maryland 61
South Alabama 70, Louisiana-Lafayette 69
UConn 80, South Florida 73
Virginia 76, NC State 56
Cent. Michigan 89, Kent St. 81
Kansas St. 70, TCU 61
Ohio St. 79, Indiana 75
Rio Grande 85, CS Bakersfield 70
Xavier 63, Creighton 61
Iowa St. 83, Baylor 66
Cal St.-Fullerton 75, UC Davis 71, OT
Colorado 73, Oregon St. 58
Montana 79, Sacramento St. 73
Nevada 77, Boise St. 69
New Mexico St. 86, Chicago St. 49
San Diego St. 63, UNLV 55
UC Santa Barbara 71, CS Northridge 68
Washington 78, Southern Cal 75
Weber St. 81, Portland St. 71
