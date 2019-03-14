Thursday, Mar. 14 EAST

Buffalo 82, Akron 46

Rhode Island 76, La Salle 57

Villanova 73, Providence 62

SOUTH

Auburn 81, Missouri 71

Florida 66, Arkansas 50

Florida St. 65, Virginia Tech 63, OT

George Mason 61, George Washington 57

Memphis 83, Tulane 68

NC Central 75, Delaware St. 57

Nebraska 69, Maryland 61

South Alabama 70, Louisiana-Lafayette 69

UConn 80, South Florida 73

Virginia 76, NC State 56

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan 89, Kent St. 81

Kansas St. 70, TCU 61

Ohio St. 79, Indiana 75

Rio Grande 85, CS Bakersfield 70

Xavier 63, Creighton 61

SOUTHWEST

Iowa St. 83, Baylor 66

FAR WEST

Cal St.-Fullerton 75, UC Davis 71, OT

Colorado 73, Oregon St. 58

Montana 79, Sacramento St. 73

Nevada 77, Boise St. 69

New Mexico St. 86, Chicago St. 49

San Diego St. 63, UNLV 55

UC Santa Barbara 71, CS Northridge 68

Washington 78, Southern Cal 75

Weber St. 81, Portland St. 71

