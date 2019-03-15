Thursday, Mar. 14 EAST

Buffalo 82, Akron 46

Rhode Island 76, La Salle 57

Saint Joseph’s 92, Duquesne 86

Seton Hall 73, Georgetown 57

Villanova 73, Providence 62

SOUTH

Alabama 62, Mississippi 57

Auburn 81, Missouri 71

Duke 84, Syracuse 72

Florida 66, Arkansas 50

Florida St. 65, Virginia Tech 63, OT

George Mason 61, George Washington 57

Howard 80, Bethune-Cookman 71

Louisiana-Monroe 80, Coastal Carolina 50

Memphis 83, Tulane 68

Mississippi St. 80, Texas A&M 54

NC Central 75, Delaware St. 57

Nebraska 69, Maryland 61

New Orleans 76, Lamar 72

North Carolina 83, Louisville 70

Old Dominion 57, Louisiana Tech 56

SE Louisiana 79, Cent. Arkansas 65

South Alabama 70, Louisiana-Lafayette 69

Southern Miss. 82, Marshall 73

UConn 80, South Florida 73

Virginia 76, NC State 56

W. Kentucky 67, North Texas 51

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 99, Ball St. 86

Cent. Michigan 89, Kent St. 81

Iowa 83, Illinois 62

Kansas 65, Texas 57

Kansas St. 70, TCU 61

Marquette 86, St. John’s 54

Minnesota 77, Penn St. 72, OT

N. Illinois 80, Toledo 76

Ohio St. 79, Indiana 75

Rio Grande 85, CS Bakersfield 70

Saint Louis 71, Richmond 68

Xavier 63, Creighton 61

SOUTHWEST

Iowa St. 83, Baylor 66

SMU 74, Tulsa 65

UAB 85, UTSA 76

West Virginia 79, Texas Tech 74

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 83, UCLA 72

Cal St.-Fullerton 75, UC Davis 71, OT

Colorado 73, Oregon St. 58

E. Washington 90, Montana St. 84

Montana 79, Sacramento St. 73

Nevada 77, Boise St. 69

New Mexico St. 86, Chicago St. 49

S. Utah 83, N. Colorado 64

San Diego St. 63, UNLV 55

UC Irvine 63, UC Riverside 44

UC Santa Barbara 71, CS Northridge 68

Utah St. 91, New Mexico 83

Utah Valley 71, UMKC 64

Washington 78, Southern Cal 75

Weber St. 81, Portland St. 71

