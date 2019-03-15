Buffalo 82, Akron 46
Rhode Island 76, La Salle 57
Saint Joseph’s 92, Duquesne 86
Seton Hall 73, Georgetown 57
Villanova 73, Providence 62
Alabama 62, Mississippi 57
Auburn 81, Missouri 71
Duke 84, Syracuse 72
Florida 66, Arkansas 50
Florida St. 65, Virginia Tech 63, OT
George Mason 61, George Washington 57
Howard 80, Bethune-Cookman 71
Louisiana-Monroe 80, Coastal Carolina 50
Memphis 83, Tulane 68
Mississippi St. 80, Texas A&M 54
NC Central 75, Delaware St. 57
Nebraska 69, Maryland 61
New Orleans 76, Lamar 72
North Carolina 83, Louisville 70
Old Dominion 57, Louisiana Tech 56
SE Louisiana 79, Cent. Arkansas 65
South Alabama 70, Louisiana-Lafayette 69
Southern Miss. 82, Marshall 73
UConn 80, South Florida 73
Virginia 76, NC State 56
W. Kentucky 67, North Texas 51
Bowling Green 99, Ball St. 86
Cent. Michigan 89, Kent St. 81
Iowa 83, Illinois 62
Kansas 65, Texas 57
Kansas St. 70, TCU 61
Marquette 86, St. John’s 54
Minnesota 77, Penn St. 72, OT
N. Illinois 80, Toledo 76
Ohio St. 79, Indiana 75
Rio Grande 85, CS Bakersfield 70
Saint Louis 71, Richmond 68
Xavier 63, Creighton 61
Iowa St. 83, Baylor 66
SMU 74, Tulsa 65
UAB 85, UTSA 76
West Virginia 79, Texas Tech 74
Arizona St. 83, UCLA 72
Cal St.-Fullerton 75, UC Davis 71, OT
Colorado 73, Oregon St. 58
E. Washington 90, Montana St. 84
Montana 79, Sacramento St. 73
Nevada 77, Boise St. 69
New Mexico St. 86, Chicago St. 49
S. Utah 83, N. Colorado 64
San Diego St. 63, UNLV 55
UC Irvine 63, UC Riverside 44
UC Santa Barbara 71, CS Northridge 68
Utah St. 91, New Mexico 83
Utah Valley 71, UMKC 64
Washington 78, Southern Cal 75
Weber St. 81, Portland St. 71
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.