Friday, Mar. 15 EAST

Buffalo 85, Cent. Michigan 81

St. Bonaventure 68, George Mason 57

Villanova 71, Xavier 67, OT

SOUTH

Auburn 73, South Carolina 64

Advertisement

Davidson 70, Saint Joseph’s 60

Florida 76, LSU 73

Florida St. 69, Virginia 59

Kentucky 73, Alabama 55

Memphis 79, UCF 55

Norfolk St. 75, Howard 69

Old Dominion 61, UAB 59

Rhode Island 75, VCU 70

W. Kentucky 70, Southern Miss. 59

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 82, SMU 74

Iowa St. 63, Kansas St. 59

Michigan St. 77, Ohio St. 70

Minnesota 75, Purdue 73

Wisconsin 66, Nebraska 62

SOUTHWEST

Houston 84, UConn 45

New Orleans 79, Sam Houston St. 76

Prairie View 81, Grambling St. 71

Texas State 79, South Alabama 67

FAR WEST

Montana 78, Weber St. 49

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.