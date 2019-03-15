Buffalo 85, Cent. Michigan 81
St. Bonaventure 68, George Mason 57
Villanova 71, Xavier 67, OT
Auburn 73, South Carolina 64
Davidson 70, Saint Joseph’s 60
Florida 76, LSU 73
Florida St. 69, Virginia 59
Georgia Southern 81, Louisiana-Monroe 67
Kentucky 73, Alabama 55
Memphis 79, UCF 55
Norfolk St. 75, Howard 69
Old Dominion 61, UAB 59
Rhode Island 75, VCU 70
W. Kentucky 70, Southern Miss. 59
Cincinnati 82, SMU 74
Iowa St. 63, Kansas St. 59
Michigan St. 77, Ohio St. 70
Minnesota 75, Purdue 73
Saint Louis 64, Dayton 55
Wisconsin 66, Nebraska 62
Abilene Christian 69, SE Louisiana 66
Houston 84, UConn 45
New Orleans 79, Sam Houston St. 76
Prairie View 81, Grambling St. 71
Texas State 79, South Alabama 67
Montana 78, Weber St. 49
New Mexico St. 79, Rio Grande 72
___
