Buffalo 85, Cent. Michigan 81
St. Bonaventure 68, George Mason 57
Villanova 71, Xavier 67, OT
Wichita St. 80, Temple 74
Auburn 73, South Carolina 64
Davidson 70, Saint Joseph’s 60
Duke 74, North Carolina 73
Florida 76, LSU 73
Florida St. 69, Virginia 59
Georgia Southern 81, Louisiana-Monroe 67
Kentucky 73, Alabama 55
Memphis 79, UCF 55
NC Central 65, NC A&T 63
Norfolk St. 75, Howard 69
Old Dominion 61, UAB 59
Rhode Island 75, VCU 70
Tennessee 83, Mississippi St. 76
W. Kentucky 70, Southern Miss. 59
Bowling Green 71, N. Illinois 67
Cincinnati 82, SMU 74
Iowa St. 63, Kansas St. 59
Kansas 88, West Virginia 74
Michigan 74, Iowa 53
Michigan St. 77, Ohio St. 70
Minnesota 75, Purdue 73
Saint Louis 64, Dayton 55
Seton Hall 81, Marquette 79
Wisconsin 66, Nebraska 62
Abilene Christian 69, SE Louisiana 66
Houston 84, UConn 45
New Orleans 79, Sam Houston St. 76
Prairie View 81, Grambling St. 71
Texas Southern 80, Alabama St. 66
Texas State 79, South Alabama 67
E. Washington 77, S. Utah 61
Grand Canyon 78, Utah Valley 74
Montana 78, Weber St. 49
New Mexico St. 79, Rio Grande 72
San Diego St. 65, Nevada 56
UC Irvine 75, Long Beach St. 67
Utah St. 85, Fresno St. 60
Washington 66, Colorado 61
