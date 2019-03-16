Listen Live Sports

College Basketball Scores

March 16, 2019 2:01 am
 
Friday, Mar. 15
EAST

Buffalo 85, Cent. Michigan 81

St. Bonaventure 68, George Mason 57

Villanova 71, Xavier 67, OT

Wichita St. 80, Temple 74

SOUTH

Auburn 73, South Carolina 64

Davidson 70, Saint Joseph’s 60

Duke 74, North Carolina 73

Florida 76, LSU 73

Florida St. 69, Virginia 59

Georgia Southern 81, Louisiana-Monroe 67

Kentucky 73, Alabama 55

Memphis 79, UCF 55

NC Central 65, NC A&T 63

Norfolk St. 75, Howard 69

Old Dominion 61, UAB 59

Rhode Island 75, VCU 70

Tennessee 83, Mississippi St. 76

W. Kentucky 70, Southern Miss. 59

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 71, N. Illinois 67

Cincinnati 82, SMU 74

Iowa St. 63, Kansas St. 59

Kansas 88, West Virginia 74

Michigan 74, Iowa 53

Michigan St. 77, Ohio St. 70

Minnesota 75, Purdue 73

Saint Louis 64, Dayton 55

Seton Hall 81, Marquette 79

Wisconsin 66, Nebraska 62

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 69, SE Louisiana 66

Houston 84, UConn 45

New Orleans 79, Sam Houston St. 76

Prairie View 81, Grambling St. 71

Texas Southern 80, Alabama St. 66

Texas State 79, South Alabama 67

FAR WEST

E. Washington 77, S. Utah 61

Grand Canyon 78, Utah Valley 74

Montana 78, Weber St. 49

New Mexico St. 79, Rio Grande 72

San Diego St. 65, Nevada 56

UC Irvine 75, Long Beach St. 67

Utah St. 85, Fresno St. 60

Washington 66, Colorado 61

