Harvard 66, Penn 58
St. Bonaventure 68, Rhode Island 51
Vermont 66, UMBC 49
Yale 83, Princeton 77
Auburn 65, Florida 62
Georgia St. 59, Texas State 46
NC Central 50, Norfolk St. 47
Saint Louis 67, Davidson 44
Tennessee 82, Kentucky 78
Michigan 76, Minnesota 49
Michigan St. 67, Wisconsin 55
Houston 61, Memphis 58
Cal St.-Fullerton 64, UC Santa Barbara 58
