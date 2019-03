By The Associated Press

Saturday, Mar. 16 EAST

Harvard 66, Penn 58

St. Bonaventure 68, Rhode Island 51

Vermont 66, UMBC 49

Yale 83, Princeton 77

SOUTH

Auburn 65, Florida 62

Georgia St. 59, Texas State 46

NC Central 50, Norfolk St. 47

Saint Louis 67, Davidson 44

Tennessee 82, Kentucky 78

MIDWEST

Michigan 76, Minnesota 49

Michigan St. 67, Wisconsin 55

SOUTHWEST

Houston 61, Memphis 58

FAR WEST

Cal St.-Fullerton 64, UC Santa Barbara 58

