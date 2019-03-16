Harvard 66, Penn 58
St. Bonaventure 68, Rhode Island 51
Vermont 66, UMBC 49
Villanova 74, Seton Hall 72
Yale 83, Princeton 77
Auburn 65, Florida 62
Georgia St. 59, Texas State 46
NC Central 50, Norfolk St. 47
Saint Louis 67, Davidson 44
Tennessee 82, Kentucky 78
Cincinnati 66, Wichita St. 63
Iowa St. 78, Kansas 66
Michigan 76, Minnesota 49
Michigan St. 67, Wisconsin 55
Houston 61, Memphis 58
Prairie View 92, Texas Southern 86
Texas-Arlington 67, Georgia Southern 58
Cal St.-Fullerton 64, UC Santa Barbara 58
Utah St. 64, San Diego St. 57
___
