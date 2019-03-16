Saturday, Mar. 16 EAST

Harvard 66, Penn 58

St. Bonaventure 68, Rhode Island 51

Vermont 66, UMBC 49

Villanova 74, Seton Hall 72

Yale 83, Princeton 77

SOUTH

Auburn 65, Florida 62

Georgia St. 59, Texas State 46

NC Central 50, Norfolk St. 47

Saint Louis 67, Davidson 44

Tennessee 82, Kentucky 78

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 66, Wichita St. 63

Iowa St. 78, Kansas 66

Michigan 76, Minnesota 49

Michigan St. 67, Wisconsin 55

SOUTHWEST

Houston 61, Memphis 58

Prairie View 92, Texas Southern 86

Texas-Arlington 67, Georgia Southern 58

FAR WEST

Cal St.-Fullerton 64, UC Santa Barbara 58

Utah St. 64, San Diego St. 57

