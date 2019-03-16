Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

College Basketball Scores

March 16, 2019 9:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Saturday, Mar. 16
EAST

Harvard 66, Penn 58

St. Bonaventure 68, Rhode Island 51

Vermont 66, UMBC 49

Villanova 74, Seton Hall 72

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Yale 83, Princeton 77

SOUTH

Auburn 65, Florida 62

Georgia St. 59, Texas State 46

NC Central 50, Norfolk St. 47

Saint Louis 67, Davidson 44

Tennessee 82, Kentucky 78

        Senate GOP resolution revives familiar debate over federal retirement, spending cuts

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 66, Wichita St. 63

Iowa St. 78, Kansas 66

Michigan 76, Minnesota 49

Michigan St. 67, Wisconsin 55

SOUTHWEST

Houston 61, Memphis 58

Prairie View 92, Texas Southern 86

Texas-Arlington 67, Georgia Southern 58

FAR WEST

Cal St.-Fullerton 64, UC Santa Barbara 58

Utah St. 64, San Diego St. 57

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|26 RSA Federal Summit
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines help clear beach of trash, debris

Today in History

1958: US Army launches Explorer 3 satellite

Get our daily newsletter.