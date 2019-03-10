Listen Live Sports

College of Charleston beats Drexel 73-61 in CAA tourney

March 10, 2019 11:29 pm
 
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Grant Riller had 24 points as College of Charleston defeated Drexel 73-61 in the quarterfinals of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament on Sunday night.

Jarrell Brantley had 16 points and seven rebounds for College of Charleston (24-8). Sam Miller added 12 points and seven rebounds.

James Butler had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Dragons (13-19). Camren Wynter added 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Matey Juric had 11 points and five steals.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

