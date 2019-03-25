CollegeInsider.com Tournament Glance

|All Times EDT
|First Round
|Monday, March 18
NJIT 92, Quinnipiac 81
Robert Morris 98, Cornell 89, OT
Marshall 76, IUPUI 73
Green Bay 102, ETSU 94
Texas Southern 95, New Orleans 89, OT
Texas Rio Grande Valley 74, Grambling State 73
Presbyterian 73, Seattle 68
Hampton 81, Saint Francis 72
Charleston Southern 68, FAU 66
Louisiana-Monroe 87, Kent State 77
CSU Bakersfield 66, Cal State Fullerton 58
Southern Utah 80, Drake 73, OT
FIU 87, Texas State 81
|Second Round
|Sunday, March 24
Presbyterian 77, Robert Morris 70
Texas Southern 94, Texas Rio Grande Valley 85
CSU Bakersfield 70, Southern Utah 67
Charleston Southern (18-15) vs. Hampton (17-17), 7 p.m.
FIU (20-13) vs. Green Bay (18-16), 8 p.m.
|Quarterfinals
|Tuesday, March 26
Presbyterian (20-15) vs. Marshall (20-14), 7 p.m.
TBD vs. NJIT (22-12), 7 p.m.
TBD vs. Louisiana-Monroe (19-15), 8 p.m.
TBD vs. TBD<
|Semifinals
|Tuesday, April 2
TBD
|Championship
|Thursday, April 4
Semifinal winners, TBA
