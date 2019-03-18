CollegeInsider.com Tournament Glance

|All Times EDT
|First Round
|Monday, March 18
NJIT 92, Quinnipiac 81
Cornell (15-15) at Robert Morris (17-16), 7 p.m.
IUPUI (16-16) at Marshall (19-14), 7 p.m.
Texas Southern (21-13) at New Orleans (19-13), 8 p.m.
Green Bay (17-16) at ETSU (24-9), 7 p.m.
Grambling State (17-16) at Texas Rio Grande Valley (19-16), 8 p.m.
Presbyterian (18-15) at Seattle (18-14), 10 p.m.
Saint Francis (NY) (17-15) at Hampton (16-17), 7 p.m.
FAU (17-15) at Charleston Southern (17-15), 7 p.m.
Kent State (22-10) at Louisiana-Monroe (18-15), 8 p.m.
CSU Bakersfield (16-15) at Cal State Fullerton (16-17), 10 p.m.
Drake (24-9) at Southern Utah (16-16), 8:30 p.m.
FIU (19-13) at Texas State (24-10), 7 p.m.
NOTE: Top 4 seeds will get a bye after first round
Second Round
TBD
|Quarterfinals
|March 27-31
TBD
|Semifinals
|Tuesday, April 2
TBD
|Championship
|Thursday, April 4
Semifinal winners, TBA
