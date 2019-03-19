CollegeInsider.com Tournament Glance

All Times EDT First Round Monday, March 18

NJIT 92, Quinnipiac 81

Tuesday, March 19

Cornell (15-15) at Robert Morris (17-16), 7 p.m.

IUPUI (16-16) at Marshall (19-14), 7 p.m.

Texas Southern (21-13) at New Orleans (19-13), 8 p.m.

Wednesday, March 20

Green Bay (17-16) at ETSU (24-9), 7 p.m.

Grambling State (17-16) at Texas Rio Grande Valley (19-16), 8 p.m.

Presbyterian (18-15) at Seattle (18-14), 10 p.m.

Thursday, March 21

Saint Francis (NY) (17-15) at Hampton (16-17), 7 p.m.

FAU (17-15) at Charleston Southern (17-15), 7 p.m.

Kent State (22-10) at Louisiana-Monroe (18-15), 8 p.m.

CSU Bakersfield (16-15) at Cal State Fullerton (16-17), 10 p.m.

Friday, March 22

Drake (24-9) at Southern Utah (16-16), 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 23

FIU (19-13) at Texas State (24-10), 7 p.m.

NOTE: Top 4 seeds will get a bye after first round

Second Round

TBD

Quarterfinals March 27-31

TBD

Semifinals Tuesday, April 2

TBD

Championship Thursday, April 4

Semifinal winners, TBA

