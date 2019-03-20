Listen Live Sports

CollegeInsider.com Tournament Glance

March 20, 2019 8:56 pm
 
All Times EDT
First Round
Monday, March 18

NJIT 92, Quinnipiac 81

Tuesday, March 19

Robert Morris 98, Cornell 89, OT

Marshall 76, IUPUI 73

Wednesday, March 20

Green Bay 102, ETSU 94

Texas Southern (21-13) at New Orleans (19-13), 8 p.m.

Grambling State (17-16) at Texas Rio Grande Valley (19-16), 8 p.m.

Presbyterian (18-15) at Seattle (18-14), 10 p.m.

Thursday, March 21

Saint Francis (NY) (17-15) at Hampton (16-17), 7 p.m.

FAU (17-15) at Charleston Southern (17-15), 7 p.m.

Kent State (22-10) at Louisiana-Monroe (18-15), 8 p.m.

CSU Bakersfield (16-15) at Cal State Fullerton (16-17), 10 p.m.

Friday, March 22

Drake (24-9) at Southern Utah (16-16), 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 23

FIU (19-13) at Texas State (24-10), 7 p.m.

NOTE: Top 4 seeds will get a bye after first round

Second Round

TBD

Quarterfinals
March 27-31

TBD

Semifinals
Tuesday, April 2

TBD

Championship
Thursday, April 4

Semifinal winners, TBA

