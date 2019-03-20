CollegeInsider.com Tournament Glance

|All Times EDT
|First Round
|Monday, March 18
NJIT 92, Quinnipiac 81
Robert Morris 98, Cornell 89, OT
Marshall 76, IUPUI 73
Green Bay 102, ETSU 94
Texas Southern 95, New Orleans 89, OT
Texas Rio Grande Valley 74, Grambling State 73
Presbyterian 73, Seattle 68
Saint Francis (NY) (17-15) at Hampton (16-17), 7 p.m.
FAU (17-15) at Charleston Southern (17-15), 7 p.m.
Kent State (22-10) at Louisiana-Monroe (18-15), 8 p.m.
CSU Bakersfield (16-15) at Cal State Fullerton (16-17), 10 p.m.
Drake (24-9) at Southern Utah (16-16), 8:30 p.m.
FIU (19-13) at Texas State (24-10), 7 p.m.
NOTE: Top 4 seeds will get a bye after first round
Second Round
TBD
|Quarterfinals
|March 27-31
TBD
|Semifinals
|Tuesday, April 2
TBD
|Championship
|Thursday, April 4
Semifinal winners, TBA
