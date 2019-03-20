CollegeInsider.com Tournament Glance

All Times EDT First Round Monday, March 18

NJIT 92, Quinnipiac 81

Tuesday, March 19

Robert Morris 98, Cornell 89, OT

Marshall 76, IUPUI 73

Wednesday, March 20

Green Bay 102, ETSU 94

Advertisement

Texas Southern 95, New Orleans 89, OT

Texas Rio Grande Valley 74, Grambling State 73

Presbyterian 73, Seattle 68

Thursday, March 21

Saint Francis (NY) (17-15) at Hampton (16-17), 7 p.m.

FAU (17-15) at Charleston Southern (17-15), 7 p.m.

Kent State (22-10) at Louisiana-Monroe (18-15), 8 p.m.

CSU Bakersfield (16-15) at Cal State Fullerton (16-17), 10 p.m.

Friday, March 22

Drake (24-9) at Southern Utah (16-16), 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 23

FIU (19-13) at Texas State (24-10), 7 p.m.

NOTE: Top 4 seeds will get a bye after first round

Second Round

TBD

Quarterfinals March 27-31

TBD

Semifinals Tuesday, April 2

TBD

Championship Thursday, April 4

Semifinal winners, TBA

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.