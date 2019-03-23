CollegeInsider.com Tournament Glance

All Times EDT First Round Monday, March 18

NJIT 92, Quinnipiac 81

Tuesday, March 19

Robert Morris 98, Cornell 89, OT

Marshall 76, IUPUI 73

Wednesday, March 20

Green Bay 102, ETSU 94

Texas Southern 95, New Orleans 89, OT

Texas Rio Grande Valley 74, Grambling State 73

Presbyterian 73, Seattle 68

Thursday, March 21

Hampton 81, Saint Francis 72

Charleston Southern 68, FAU 66

Louisiana-Monroe 87, Kent State 77

CSU Bakersfield 66, Cal State Fullerton 58

Friday, March 22

Southern Utah 80, Drake 73, OT

Saturday, March 23

FIU 87, Texas State 81

NOTE: Top 3 seeds will get a bye after first round

Second Round

TBD

Quarterfinals March 27-31

TBD

Semifinals Tuesday, April 2

TBD

Championship Thursday, April 4

Semifinal winners, TBA

