Collegiate Baseball Poll

March 11, 2019 12:28 pm
 
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Collegiate Baseball poll, records through March 10, total points and last week’s ranking. Voting is done by coaches, sports writers and sports information directors:

Record Pts Prv
1. Florida State 13-1 494 1
2. N.C. State 15-0 493 5
3. Oregon State 12-1-1 491 3
4. Vanderbilt 13-3 490 2
5. Mississippi State 15-1 489 8
6. UCLA 11-3 485 6
7. Texas Tech 11-3 482 10
8. Stanford 12-3 480 11
9. Arizona State 15-0 477 17
10. LSU 11-4 476 9
11. Coastal Carolina 13-3-1 474 12
12. Clemson 12-3 472 20
13. Georgia 14-2 469 15
14. North Carolina 12-4 467 4
15. Louisville 11-4 464 13
16. Florida 13-5 463 14
17. Arkansas 12-2 462 16
18. South Carolina 13-3 459 19
19. Mississippi 12-3 457 18
20. Texas 12-6 453 7
21. Texas A&M 15-3 451 23
22. Tennessee 15-1 449 24
23. Auburn 14-2 447 27
24. San Diego 12-4 446
25. UC Santa Barbara 11-2 445
26. Alabama 15-2 443
27. Baylor 10-4 439 21
28. Miami 12-3 436 28
29. Illinois 10-3 434 30
30. East Carolina 12-5 430

