TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Collegiate Baseball poll, records through March 10, total points and last week’s ranking. Voting is done by coaches, sports writers and sports information directors:

Record Pts Prv 1. Florida State 13-1 494 1 2. N.C. State 15-0 493 5 3. Oregon State 12-1-1 491 3 4. Vanderbilt 13-3 490 2 5. Mississippi State 15-1 489 8 6. UCLA 11-3 485 6 7. Texas Tech 11-3 482 10 8. Stanford 12-3 480 11 9. Arizona State 15-0 477 17 10. LSU 11-4 476 9 11. Coastal Carolina 13-3-1 474 12 12. Clemson 12-3 472 20 13. Georgia 14-2 469 15 14. North Carolina 12-4 467 4 15. Louisville 11-4 464 13 16. Florida 13-5 463 14 17. Arkansas 12-2 462 16 18. South Carolina 13-3 459 19 19. Mississippi 12-3 457 18 20. Texas 12-6 453 7 21. Texas A&M 15-3 451 23 22. Tennessee 15-1 449 24 23. Auburn 14-2 447 27 24. San Diego 12-4 446 — 25. UC Santa Barbara 11-2 445 — 26. Alabama 15-2 443 — 27. Baylor 10-4 439 21 28. Miami 12-3 436 28 29. Illinois 10-3 434 30 30. East Carolina 12-5 430 —

