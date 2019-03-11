TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Collegiate Baseball poll, records through March 10, total points and last week’s ranking. Voting is done by coaches, sports writers and sports information directors:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Florida State
|13-1
|494
|1
|2. N.C. State
|15-0
|493
|5
|3. Oregon State
|12-1-1
|491
|3
|4. Vanderbilt
|13-3
|490
|2
|5. Mississippi State
|15-1
|489
|8
|6. UCLA
|11-3
|485
|6
|7. Texas Tech
|11-3
|482
|10
|8. Stanford
|12-3
|480
|11
|9. Arizona State
|15-0
|477
|17
|10. LSU
|11-4
|476
|9
|11. Coastal Carolina
|13-3-1
|474
|12
|12. Clemson
|12-3
|472
|20
|13. Georgia
|14-2
|469
|15
|14. North Carolina
|12-4
|467
|4
|15. Louisville
|11-4
|464
|13
|16. Florida
|13-5
|463
|14
|17. Arkansas
|12-2
|462
|16
|18. South Carolina
|13-3
|459
|19
|19. Mississippi
|12-3
|457
|18
|20. Texas
|12-6
|453
|7
|21. Texas A&M
|15-3
|451
|23
|22. Tennessee
|15-1
|449
|24
|23. Auburn
|14-2
|447
|27
|24. San Diego
|12-4
|446
|—
|25. UC Santa Barbara
|11-2
|445
|—
|26. Alabama
|15-2
|443
|—
|27. Baylor
|10-4
|439
|21
|28. Miami
|12-3
|436
|28
|29. Illinois
|10-3
|434
|30
|30. East Carolina
|12-5
|430
|—
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.