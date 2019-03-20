Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Collins lifts South Florida over Stony Brook 82-79 in OT

March 20, 2019 10:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — David Collins had a career-high 31 points as South Florida edged past Stony Brook 82-79 in overtime in the first round of the College Basketball Invitational on Wednesday night.

Alexis Yetna had 15 points for South Florida (20-13). Michael Durr added 13 points. Collins tied it at 66 with a minute left in regulation and made three free throws in the final 13 seconds of overtime.

Trailing 48-30 at the half, South Florida outscored Stony Brook in the second half to force overtime. The Bulls edged out the Seawolves in the extra period to earn the three-point win. The Seawolves’ 48 points in the first half marked a season high for the team.

Jaron Cornish had 21 points for the Seawolves (24-9). Akwasi Yeboah added 19 points. Miles Latimer had 14 points.

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1973: US troops withdraw from Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.