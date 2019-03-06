Colorado looks to sweep UCLA

UCLA (16-13, 9-7) vs. Colorado (17-11, 8-8)

Coors Events Center, Boulder, Colorado; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado goes for the season sweep over UCLA after winning the previous matchup in Los Angeles. The teams last went at it on Feb. 6, when the Buffaloes outshot UCLA 53.8 percent to 46.3 percent and made 10 more foul shots en route to the 84-73 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: The Bruins are led by the sophomore duo of Kris Wilkes and Jaylen Hands. Wilkes is averaging 17.1 points and 4.8 rebounds while Hands is accounting for 13.8 points and 6.5 assists per game. The Buffaloes have been led by sophomores Tyler Bey and McKinley Wright IV. Bey has accounted for 12.8 points and 9.5 rebounds while Wright has averaged 13 points, 4.7 rebounds and five assists per game.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Hands has made or assisted on 55 percent of all UCLA field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 19 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Colorado is 8-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 63 or fewer points, and 9-11 when opponents exceed 63 points. UCLA is 8-0 when holding opponents to 67 points or fewer, and 8-13 on the year when teams score any more than 67.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: UCLA’s Hands has attempted 155 3-pointers and connected on 36.8 percent of them, and is 13 for 24 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UCLA is ranked first among Pac-12 teams with an average of 78.6 points per game. The Bruins have averaged 83.7 points per game over their last three games.

