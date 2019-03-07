Columbia looks for home win vs Dartmouth

Dartmouth (11-17, 2-10) vs. Columbia (9-17, 4-8)

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia looks for its fourth straight win over Dartmouth at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. The last victory for the Big Green at Columbia was an 84-71 win on Feb. 27, 2015.

STEPPING UP: Columbia’s Gabe Stefanini has averaged 13.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists while Quinton Adlesh has put up 13.8 points. For the Big Green, Chris Knight has averaged 15.4 points and 6.8 rebounds while Brendan Barry has put up 13.4 points.

Advertisement

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Lions have given up only 73.3 points per game to Ivy League opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 76.8 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

GIFTED GABE: Stefanini has connected on 42.7 percent of the 89 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 8 over his last three games. He’s also converted 78.9 percent of his free throws this season.

COLD SPELLS: Dartmouth has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 65.1 points and allowing 71.6 points during those contests. Columbia has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 60 points while giving up 65.5.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Big Green have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Lions. Columbia has 40 assists on 84 field goals (47.6 percent) across its previous three games while Dartmouth has assists on 36 of 74 field goals (48.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Dartmouth as a collective unit has made 9.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Ivy League teams. The Big Green have made only 7.2 3-pointers per game over their six-game losing skid, however.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.