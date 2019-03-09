Columbia looks for home win vs Harvard

Harvard (16-10, 9-4) vs. Columbia (10-17, 5-8)

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia looks for its fourth straight win over Harvard at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. The last victory for the Crimson at Columbia was an 80-70 win on Feb. 28, 2015.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Columbia’s Gabe Stefanini has averaged 13.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists while Quinton Adlesh has put up 13.7 points. For the Crimson, Bryce Aiken has averaged 20.7 points while Chris Lewis has put up 10.8 points and 4.6 rebounds.

ACCURATE AIKEN: Aiken has connected on 40 percent of the 85 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 21 over his last three games. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Columbia is 0-7 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 10-10 when it scores at least 65.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Lions have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Crimson. Columbia has 49 assists on 87 field goals (56.3 percent) across its past three outings while Harvard has assists on 33 of 67 field goals (49.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Columbia has committed a turnover on just 18.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all Ivy League teams. The Lions have turned the ball over only 12.9 times per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

