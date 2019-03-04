Combs carries Texas Southern over Alabama A&M 66-61

NORMAL, Ala. (AP) — Jeremy Combs recorded 15 points and 10 rebounds to lift Texas Southern to a 66-61 win over Alabama A&M on Monday night, the Tigers’ 10th consecutive victory.

Jalyn Patterson had 15 points and eight rebounds for Texas Southern (18-11, 13-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

The Tigers forced a season-high 25 turnovers.

Andre Kennedy tied a career high with 26 points and had 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-25, 4-12), whose losing streak reached six games. He also committed nine turnovers. Brandon Wright added eight points and 10 rebounds. Brandon Miller had six rebounds.

Advertisement

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs this season. Texas Southern defeated Alabama A&M 84-74 on Feb. 4. Texas Southern plays Alcorn State at home on Thursday. Alabama A&M faces Jackson State on the road on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.