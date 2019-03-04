Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Combs carries Texas Southern over Alabama A&M 66-61

March 4, 2019 11:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NORMAL, Ala. (AP) — Jeremy Combs recorded 15 points and 10 rebounds to lift Texas Southern to a 66-61 win over Alabama A&M on Monday night, the Tigers’ 10th consecutive victory.

Jalyn Patterson had 15 points and eight rebounds for Texas Southern (18-11, 13-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

The Tigers forced a season-high 25 turnovers.

Andre Kennedy tied a career high with 26 points and had 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-25, 4-12), whose losing streak reached six games. He also committed nine turnovers. Brandon Wright added eight points and 10 rebounds. Brandon Miller had six rebounds.

Advertisement

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs this season. Texas Southern defeated Alabama A&M 84-74 on Feb. 4. Texas Southern plays Alcorn State at home on Thursday. Alabama A&M faces Jackson State on the road on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|12 2019 HBCU Industry Day
3|12 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force pilots train through virtual simulators

Today in History

1942: US Army launches K-9 Corps

Get our daily newsletter.