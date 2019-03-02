Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Combs leads Texas Southern over Alabama St. 78-68

March 2, 2019 9:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Jeremy Combs had 22 points and 16 rebounds as Texas Southern won its ninth straight game, topping Alabama State 78-68 on Saturday.

Combs made all nine of his shot attempts from the field. Tyrik Armstrong had 12 points for Texas Southern (17-11, 12-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Trayvon Reed added 11 points and three blocks. Devocio Butler had 10 points for the visitors.

Jacoby Ross had 15 points for the Hornets (11-15, 9-6). Tobi Ewuosho added 10 points. Reginald Gee had 10 points.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Hornets this season. Texas Southern defeated Alabama State 83-59 on Feb. 2. Texas Southern takes on Alabama A&M on the road on Monday. Alabama State matches up against Prairie View at home on Monday.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.