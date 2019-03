CONCACAF Champions League Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT Home teams listed first Home-and-home FIRST ROUND First Leg Tuesday, Feb. 19

Saprissa (Costa Rica) 1, Tigres (Mexico) 0

Atletico Independiente (Panama) 4, Toronto (Canada) 0

Houston Dynamo (United States) 1, Guastatoya (Guatemala) 0

Wednesday, Feb. 20

Santos Laguna (Mexico) 6, Marathon (Honduras) 2

New York Red Bulls (United States) 2, Atletico Pantoja (Dominican Republic) 0

Alianza (El Salvador) 0, Monterrey (Mexico) 0

Thursday, Feb. 21

Sporting Kansas City (United States) 3, Toluca (Mexico) 0

Herediano (Costa Rica) 3, Atlanta United (United States) 1

Second Leg Tuesday, Feb. 26

Toronto (Canada) 1, Atletico Independiente (Panama) 1, Atletico Independiente advanced on 5-1 aggregate

Tigres (Mexico) 5, Saprissa (Costa Rica) 1, Tigres advanced on 5-2 aggregate

Houston Dynamo (United States) 2, Guastatoya (Guatemala) 1, Houston advanced on 3-1 aggregate

Wednesday, Feb. 27

New York Red Bulls (United States) 3, Atletico Pantoja (Dominican Republic) 0, New York advanced on 5-0 aggregate

Santos Laguna (Mexico) 5, Marathon (Honduras) 0, Santos Laguna advanced on 11-2 aggregate

Monterrey (Mexico) 1, Alianza (El Salvador) 0, Monterrey advanced on 1-0 aggregate

Thursday, Feb. 28

Atlanta United (United States) 4, Herediano (Costa Rica) 0, Atlanta advanced on 5-3 aggregate

Sporting Kansas City (United States) 2, Toluca FC (Mexico) 0, Kansas City advanced on 5-0 aggregate

QUARTERFINALS First Leg Tuesday, March 5

Santos Laguna (Mexico) 2, New York Red Bulls (United States) 0

Tigres (Mexico) 2, Houston Dynamo (United States) 0

Wednesday, March 6

Atletico Independiente (Panama) 2, Sporting Kansas City (United States) 1

Monterrey (Mexico) 3, Atlanta United (United States) 0

Second Leg Tuesday, March 12

Santos Laguna (Mexico) 4, New York Red Bulls (United States) 2, Santos Laguna advanced on 6-2 aggregate

Tigres (Mexico) vs. Houston Dynamo (United States), 11 p.m.

Wednesday, March 13

Atlanta United (United States) vs. Monterrey (Mexico), 8 p.m.

Thursday, March 14

Sporting Kansas City (United States) vs. Atletico Independiente (Panama), 8 p.m.

SEMIFINALS First Leg Tuesday, April 2-Thursday, April 4

TBD

Second Leg Tuesday, April 9-Thursday, April 11

TBD

FINAL First Leg Tuesday, April 23-Thursday, April 25

TBD

Second Leg Tuesday, April 30-Thursday, May 2

TBD

