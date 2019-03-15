Connecticut meets Houston in AAC quarters

Connecticut (16-16, 7-12) vs. No. 1 seed Houston (29-2, 16-2)

American Athletic Conference Tournament Quarterfinals, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 11 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the AAC semifinals is up for grabs as Connecticut is set to take on Houston. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Feb. 14, when the Cougars shot 48.1 percent from the field while holding Connecticut to just 41.2 percent on the way to an eight-point victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Connecticut’s Christian Vital, Jalen Adams and Tarin Smith have combined to account for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 42 percent of all Huskies points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Corey Davis Jr. has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Houston field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Connecticut is a perfect 6-0 when at least five of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 10-16 when fewer than five Huskies players score in double-figures.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Huskies have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Cougars. Houston has 39 assists on 87 field goals (44.8 percent) over its past three games while Connecticut has assists on 46 of 79 field goals (58.2 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Houston has held opposing teams to 61.6 points per game this season, the 10th-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

