Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Convicted ex-Pilot Flying J employee ask for new trial

March 8, 2019 11:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The defense lawyer for a woman convicted of conspiracy in a truck stop rebate scam says she deserves a new trial.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports attorney Benjamin Vernia filed the appeal this week for former Pilot Flying J account representative Heather Jones.

Vernia says recordings played at the trial from a Pilot sales conference “consist entirely of hateful speech” and an offensive song that creates “a significant danger of spillover prejudice.” He said Jones wasn’t there when her bosses played the song.

Two others convicted in the scheme have also filed appeals for new trials based on the recordings.

Advertisement

Pilot Flying J is controlled by the family of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam. The Haslams haven’t been charged with any wrongdoing.

___

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|19 Security Cooperation Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.